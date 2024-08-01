Manassas Young Marine Named Top 2024 Graduate

Camilo Medina, 14, of the Manassas Young Marines, was named the honor graduate from the 2024 National Leadership Academy’s Senior Leadership School (SLS) for his exceptional leadership abilities.

The school, at Naval Station Newport in Newport, R.I., focuses on developing leaders through education and service. It’s also the highest level of leadership training offered by the Young Marines, who gathered from around the country in Rhode Island for the academy from July 13 to July 20.

Young Marines has been a national youth organization for boys and girls ages 8 through high school graduation since 1959. According to its website, the programs aims to promote the mental, moral and physical development of its members.

“The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline,” the website continues. “The Young Marines strengthens the lives of America’s youth by teaching the importance of self-confidence, academic achievement, honoring our veterans, good citizenship, community service and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.”

Medina is a rising freshman at Randolph-Macon Academy and plans to attend the United States Naval Academy for engineering and business once he finishes high school. The SLS provides mentorship experiences and guides attendees on growing into bigger leadership roles.

“The leadership and planning courses will be of great benefit to me in running a business and being an effective leader and team player in the military,” Medina said.

Col. William P. Davis USMC (Ret.), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines, said graduation from SLS

“As the highest level of Young Marines leadership training, the graduates of the National Leadership Academy’s Senior Leadership School have excelled in their units,” he said. “Completion of each leadership school is a major accomplishment for each of these young people. They gain unequaled new skills that they will utilize as they return to their communities and units.”