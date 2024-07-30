Prince William County Is Looking for November Election Officers

As Nov. 5 (Election Day) approaches, Prince William County’s Office of Elections is looking for residents to serve as election officers.

Applications are due this Friday (Aug. 2) to be eligible to serve on Election Day. Officers are responsible for setting up the precinct, checking in voters, distributing ballots, accurately report results and close the polling place at 7 p.m.

“Elections wouldn’t happen without people to run them,” Prince William County Office of Elections Spokeswoman Thalia Simpson said. “Our office only has 16 full-time employees, so with 103 polling places in Prince William County, our election officers are literally what allows this to work.”

Officers receive $200 for working the day with Spanish speakers receiving a $25 bonus. Officers also receive a free “American Hero” t-shirt and a commemorative pin.

According to the county’s website, these are the qualifications for an officer:

All election officers must:

Be a registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia;

Not hold an elected position, or be the employee of an elected official;

Be available to attend all mandatory training; and

Be available from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. o n Election Day without leaving the polling place.

More information can be found on the county’s website for elections.