Brentsville Road Interchange Opens in Coles District

The Brentsville Road Interchange — which connects the Route 234 Bypass, the Prince William County Parkway, Dumfries and Brentsville roads — is now open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Opened in the Coles District, the $54.9 million project was fully funded by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. The project was first considered in 2019 and under contract in 2020, according to Department of Transportation Director Rick Canizales.

Coles District County Supervisor Yesli Vega attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 25 and was excited about the new bridge.

“I always refer to my district as the heart of Prince William County. You cannot connect the east and the west without the Coles District. This is a project that has been long overdue and in the making,” Vega said.

Prince William County Trails and Blueways Council Coles District Representative Joe Marshall said he was excited about the new bridge because it now presents a safer option for pedestrians.

“Biking over this pedestrian bridge is so much better than dodging traffic coming off of a high-speed roadway,” Marshall said. “This is an awesome bridge and hopefully the first of several needed throughout the county to realize the mobility trail network in the county’s comprehensive plan. I believe my neighbors and I, and many in the county, will feel the benefits of this intersection for years to come.”