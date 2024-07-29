Rescue Crews Pull Man from Manhole

Rescue crews pulled a man from a manhole near a Safeway grocery store in Dale City on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

There is no word yet on how he wound up in the hole or the victim’s age. We await updated information from the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department.

Prince William Professional Firefighters Union:

Late last night, Units from our Technical Rescue Division responded to the 4200 block of Cheshire Station Plaza for a person who had fallen down a manhole adjacent to a retention pond. Engine 26 arrived on scene first and reported a person, fifteen feet down a manhole with extensive lower body injuries. Crews began to arrive and prepared for a confined space entry. HAZMAT crews monitored the environment while rescues prepared for the rescue incident. Crews made initial contact with the patient from the surface at 10:40pm and had the victim and all rescues recovered at 11:13pm. The patient was evaluated and transported to a local hospital.

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