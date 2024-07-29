Expansion Project Starts at Howison Homestead Soccer Complex

Howison Homestead Soccer Complex’s expansion and renovation project kicked off on July 25 with a gathering of county leaders.

Located at 14716 Minnieville Road, the soccer complex has three large soccer fields, two open-play fields and two playgrounds. The planned expansion of the complex includes an additional 1,200 square feet to the facility’s sole building, accessibility improvements and new sidewalks.

The additional square footage to the building will include more space for public restrooms, team locker rooms, a storage room and a large meeting room. Around the complex visitors will see two pavilions, new bleachers and benches, a new LED scoreboard and improvements to the parking lot, including restriping spots, new lighting and asphalt work.

Prince William County Parks and Recreation Director Seth Handler-Voss said in the press release that his staff and Prince William Soccer Inc. were instrumental in bringing these changes to fruition.

“This project is particularly gratifying because it’s been about six years in the making,” Handler-Voss said. “They say that good things come to those who wait, and I would argue that great things come to those who wait a little bit longer. And this project is indeed great.”

The Parks and Recreation Department confirmed the timeline for construction will be around 18 months from the start of construction, but the three fields will remain open. The concession building will be closed during this time.