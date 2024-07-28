New Playground Opens at Aquia Landing Park

Stafford County welcomed a new addition to Aquia Landing Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its latest playground installation. The event, overseen by Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary, celebrated the arrival of new play equipment designed to accommodate the park’s unique environment, including space constraints and a high flood risk. The $144,000 project introduces a play set featuring a slide, swings, and climbing apparatus.

Gary shared her personal connection to the park during her speech. “When we were looking for a home about ten years ago, we drove down Brook Road and ended up here at a quiet landing,” said Gary. “There was no playground yet, but we really enjoyed the facilities here. It was a nice place to be for our family.”

The installation was completed smoothly despite delays in equipment arrival, and the park now boasts a much-needed recreation area for local families. “This is what we did it for,” Gary remarked, noting the presence of families and a church service co-occurring with the event. “So what could be better than this?”

@staffordvagov @MonicaGary13 and children cut the ribbon on a new playground built at Aquia Landing Park on the Potomac River & Aquia Creek on Saturday, May 27, 2024. pic.twitter.com/W9w9qPpK41 — Potomac Local News (@PotomacLocal) July 28, 2024



Supervisor Deuntay Diggs also attended the ceremony, which featured free gift bags distributed by the county’s parks and recreation department to children at the park.

Gary emphasized the broader benefits of the new playground. “It’s so special to have something where people can just go and be with their family stress-free. It’s very helpful for our mental health, not just as parents, but for our children who spend more and more time indoors on devices.”

Concluding her speech, Gary invited several children from the audience to join her in cutting the ribbon, marking the playground officially open for enjoyment. She pledged continued improvements to the park, reinforcing its role as a valuable community resource.

Aquia Landing Park, open throughout the year, offers a sprawling quarter-mile beachfront along the Potomac River, set against a picturesque backdrop of woods and marshes. This pristine natural environment is situated at the eastern boundary of Stafford County on Brooke Road, just 15 miles east of the Stafford County Courthouse.

Park amenities include restrooms, picnic pavilions, horseshoe Pits, a sandy beach, and a new playground. Parking is limited, and park staff turned drivers away from entering the park about 10 a.m. after reaching capacity.