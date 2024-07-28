Faycez-U-Know Band Plays Dumfries First Summer Concert of the Season

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, Dumfries hosted the first of its free summer concerts at Garrison Park, behind the town hall, at 17749 Main Street.

The event featuring the Faycez-U-Know Band played from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are brought lawn chairs to enjoy the live music, family activities, and food trucks.

Additional concerts are planned for August 10 and August 24. Admission is free.