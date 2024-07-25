A Joyful Day of Unforgettable Memories In DC

DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride DC Bike Ride

DC Bike Ride is the district’s only car-free, social bike ride, bringing bicyclists from near and far together to celebrate our great city in a truly unforgettable way!

The 20-mile, car-free course is purposefully designed to be approachable for first-time riders and avid cyclists alike while taking riders past some of the city’s most iconic sights, including the Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, and Lincoln Memorial for the perfect photo op.

More than just a bike ride, DC Bike Ride features live music and entertainment throughout the entire course to keep riders moving, several well-stocked rest stops to refuel with snacks and beverages, and a celebratory Finish Festival (open to the public) near the Capital Building with plenty of entertainment, beer, and delicious food to enjoy with family and friends.

DC Bike Ride takes place on Saturday, September 7 at 8 a.m. EST at the intersection of 12th Street and Constitution Avenue, NW.

You can join DC Bike Ride by visiting www.dcbikeride.com and choosing from a variety of Ride Passes that best suit your needs.

Use promo code LOCALNEWS15 to save 15% off a standard Ride Pass.