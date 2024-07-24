Sally Struthers Returns: Riverside Center for Performing Arts presents ‘Love Letters’

Riverside Center for Performing Arts showcases “Love Letters,” featuring Sally Struthers and Patrick A’Hearn, for a limited two-week engagement ending August 4, 2024.

“Love Letters” centers on the lifelong correspondence between Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, childhood friends from affluent backgrounds. Their story unfolds through exchanges of letters and postcards, revealing their personal journeys and romantic tensions spanning decades. The play navigates their separate paths through school, careers, and tumultuous personal lives, culminating in a poignant conclusion.

Sally Struthers, celebrated for her roles on television and stage, joins the cast amidst preparing for a new Netflix series “Classic Spy.” Patrick A’Hearn, not only serves as the Producing Artistic Director but brings his Broadway experience to the stage.

Ticket pricing for the show includes dinner and show options ranging from $70 to $82, and show-only options from $55 to $65.