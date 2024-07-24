Explore Local History on the Historic Dumfries Trail Walk

The Potomac Shores Trails Committee invites the public to participate in the Historic Dumfries Trail Walk on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This free event will take place along the scenic paths of Heritage Ridge Trail, located at the intersection of Potomac River Blvd and Belle Isle Drive in Dumfries, VA.

Participants will have the opportunity to delve into the rich tapestry of local history, guided by experts from the Historic Dumfries organization. The walk will highlight significant events from the area’s past, including insights into the pre-colonial period, the Revolutionary War, and the Civil War.

The event is designed to be educational and engaging, allowing attendees of all ages to gain a deeper understanding of the historical importance of the Dumfries area while enjoying the natural beauty of the Potomac Shores trails.

Attendees are asked to gather at the Heritage Ridge trailhead on Potomac River Blvd by 9 a.m. on the day of the event. This unique historical outing promises to be an enlightening experience for history buffs and nature lovers alike.