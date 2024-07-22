Prince William County Expands Free Meal Access to 68 Schools

Prince William County Schools is expanding the Community Eligibility Provision from 44 schools to 68 for the 2024-2025 school year.

The CEP program is a meal service option for schools and districts in low-income areas and offers free breakfast and lunch. The program also does not require a household application from a parent or guardian to enroll in the program; instead, schools are reimbursed.

“Schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF),” the USDA website states.

This expansion comes after the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) decision to reduce the percentage of students who qualify for free meals from 40% to 25%.

PWCS media representatives said in a statement that CEP ensures all students receive nutritious meals, regardless of their family’s income.

“CEP improves meal access and promotes a more inclusive environment and equitable meal service,” the representatives said.

In the upcoming school year, PWCS can add 24 more schools — and roughly 26,516 students, according to a press release — to the program.

PWCS representatives also said they will continue to evaluate data and add qualifying schools each year.

The following schools were added for the next school year:

Elementary schools Antietam Elementary School Chris Yung Elementary School Coles Elementary School Covington-Harper Elementary School Kyle Wilson Elementary School Lake Ridge Elementary School Mary Williams Elementary School Montclair Elementary School Pattie Elementary School Penn Elementary School Rosa Parks Elementary School Signal Hill Elementary School Springwoods Elementary School Tyler Elementary School Victory Elementary School Westridge Elementary School Middle schools Lake Ridge Middle School Parkside Middle School Potomac Shores Middle School

Saunders Middle School High schools C.D. Hylton High School Osbourn Park High School Potomac High School Woodbridge High School

Here is a list of all the qualifying CEP schools in PWCS.