Mary Washington Hospital Recognized as High Performing by U.S. News

Mary Washington Hospital has been named a High Performing Hospital by U.S. News & World Report for 11 adult procedures and conditions in its 2024-2025 Best Hospitals rankings. The hospital was recognized for excellence in procedures and conditions such as COPD, diabetes, heart attack, hip replacement, lung cancer surgery, and more.

“This recognition is a testament to our physicians and staff’s unwavering commitment to patient care,” said Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their healthcare providers in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures. U.S. News evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care, and patient experience.

Overall, Mary Washington Hospital was ranked seventh among hospitals in Virginia and seventh among hospitals in the Washington DC metropolitan area.