Facebook Removed our Local Severe Weather Warning Post

From crime stories to weather, Facebook continues to remove our posts. The most recent removal was a severe thunderstorm warning I posted last night.

If you rely on Facebook for local news, including information you need to know about your community to keep your family safe, don’t. The social media network has been removing these types of posts, noting that they go against community standards.

Don’t miss a post. Leave a tab in your browser that is fixed to potomaclocal.com, and check back throughout the day for updates. You can also sign up for our FREE newsletter, which is sent to members and non-members each day we post news on our website.

Please support us and get 100% access to everything we post on our website and in our news email, starting at ONLY $9. You’ll learn what new businesses are opening, how elected officials manage the community and your money, and you’ll be ahead of the curve (and your neighbors) regarding all things local.

Thank you for your continued support.