6 Local NOVEC Students Awarded $6k in Scholarships

In honor of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives (VMDAEC) 80th anniversary, they gave $80,000 in scholarships, thousands of which went to those served by the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC).

VMDAEC, an association of electric cooperatives based in Glen Allen, announced the six local high school seniors who received $1,000 scholarships apiece:

Keira Moorhead of Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School in Manassas (Prince William County)

Aaron Viens of Mountain View High School in Stafford (Stafford County)

Katelyn Miller of Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville (Loudoun County)

Luke Austin of Austin Homeschool Academy in Aldie (Loudoun County)

Julia Atkinson of Seton School in Manassas (Prince William County)

Ethan Lim of Gainesville High School in Gainesville (Prince William County)

All these students plan to attend a two- or four-year institution in the fall.

“VMDAEC’s 80th anniversary comes as we also celebrate our millionth dollar of scholarships awarded since the Foundation’s inception in 2001,” Russell G. “Rusty” Brown, chair of the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation Board, said in the press release. “These two important milestones merited an extraordinary celebratory act on our part. To that end, we decided to give $80,000 in scholarships — the most we have ever given in the history of the foundation.”

VMDAEC awarded 65 scholarships in total based on financial need, academic achievement, community involvement and a student’s personal history. A number of scholarships were also given to those participating in co-op. NOVEC also awarded $20,000 in scholarships to high school seniors, but names of the recipients have not yet been released.