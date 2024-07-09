Prince William Fire Hosting Safety Pop-Ups Through October

Prince William County has begun hosting Fire and Life Safety Pop-Up events for residents to learn important safety precautions, and the next one is on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Williams Elementary School (3100 Panther Pride Drive) in Dumfries.

The Prince William County Fire & Rescue department is teaming up with the Building Code Enforcement, Emergency Management, other county agencies and community-based organizations to bring these events to residents.

“Safeguarding our communities, residents, business and visitors is our top priority and these events play an integral role in providing community safety education and resources, which helps attain the highest level of life safety and quality of life standards in our neighborhoods,” a county press release stated.

At these pop-up events, residents can learn life-saving tips, safety precautions, how to avoid property damage/loss, how to assess and self-assist during medical emergencies and when to call 911. A special appearance by Sparky the Fire Dog is guaranteed.

Here is the schedule of the remaining pop-ups, all held on Saturdays: