Heads Up: Overnight Ramp Closures at I-66 and Route 28

Next week, more work is planned for the Route 28/-66 interchange.

From VDOT: The following ramps are scheduled to be closed multiple nights, Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., for finishing construction work as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway project. Drivers are advised to follow the signed detours

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 North

Ramp from I-66 West to Route 50 West

Ramp from Route 50 West to I-66 East

Ramp from Nutley Street North to I-66 West

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 South

Ramp from I-66 West to I-495 South

Closures are also planned for 66 Express access ramps at I-495, Vaden Drive, Route 123, Route 50, and Monument Drive.

All work is weather and schedule-dependent and may be rescheduled if necessary.