Woman Rescued from Overturned Kayak at Leesylvania State Park

After her kayak overturned, a woman was rescued from the water near a fishing pier at Leesylvania State Park on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. at Freestone Point in Woodbridge.

The woman was in the water while a child stood on the shore and called for help. The caller told 9-1-1 operators the woman was floating out into the river, away from the shoreline. At 2:37 p.m., a fisherman picked up the woman in his boat and brought her to safety.

During the incident, the woman was accompanied by a child on the shore. The child watched as the fisherman rescued the woman from the water.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.