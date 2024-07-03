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Woman Rescued from Overturned Kayak at Leesylvania State Park

By Uriah Kiser

Leesylvania State Park Fishing Pier [Flickr photo / Virginia State Parks]
After her kayak overturned, a woman was rescued from the water near a fishing pier at Leesylvania State Park on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. at Freestone Point in Woodbridge.

The woman was in the water while a child stood on the shore and called for help. The caller told 9-1-1 operators the woman was floating out into the river, away from the shoreline. At 2:37 p.m., a fisherman picked up the woman in his boat and brought her to safety.

During the incident, the woman was accompanied by a child on the shore. The child watched as the fisherman rescued the woman from the water.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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