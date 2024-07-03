Jumbo Lump Crabcake Company Brings Pure Crab Meat to Manassas

Jumbo Lump Crabcake Company, serving 100% jumbo crab meat, opened in March 2024 at 7541 Presidential Lane in Manassas.

Owner Brandon Frye was filming food shows along the East Coast when he visited G&M Restaurant in Baltimore, known for their crabcakes and winner of “Best of Baltimore” for many years.

“I was eating their crab cakes and realized that they were just as good as mine and I knew I was on to something”, he said.

Frye opened a commercial-based kitchen in his house in 2019 offering takeout and catering, before opening Jumbo Lump Crabcake Company in Manassas this past March. They offer carryout, delivery, and catering for Virginia, Maryland, and DC. Nationwide shipping is also available. “What sets our crab cakes apart is that they are 100 percent jumbo crab meat, the most expensive part of the crab,” Frye explained. “Most people will use half jumbo lump and half lump which is more shredded than big pieces of meat.”

They don’t stop at crab cakes, however. They also offer crab pretzels, shrimp pasta salads, sides, and cupcakes, all made in-house. One of their specialties is a special sauce to accompany the crab cakes called Boss Sauce. For an alternative to seafood, they make “The Big Bad BLT” with nine pieces of bacon.

Jumbo Lump Crabcakes is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.