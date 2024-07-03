Dunkin’ Drops Donuts at new Gainesville Restaurant

ç The store dropped Donuts from the name, calling it only “Dunkin’.”

On June 29th, franchisee Masul Haque cut the ribbon in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. He also presented a $500 check to The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry (HRFP) with a $500 grant. The first 100 people in line received coffee for a year.

The store is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Introduced in 2018, Dunkin’s next-generation store features a modern, open design with more glass and natural light and a prominent glass case for donuts at the front. It introduces new beverage options, including nitro cold brew on tap, and offers mobile pickup counters for in-store and drive-through orders.

On June 29, franchisee Masul Haque cut the ribbon in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. He also presented a $500 check to The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry (HRFP) with a $500 grant.

The store is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Introduced in 2018, Dunkin’s next-generation store features a modern, open design with more glass and natural light and a prominent glass case for donuts at the front. It introduces new beverage options, including nitro cold brew on tap, and offers mobile pickup counters for in-store and drive-through orders.