2 Dead in I-66 Crash: Woman, 27, and 11-year-old Girl

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday, June 21, 2024, at 2:29 p.m. on Interstate 66 westbound at the 46-mile marker in Prince William County.

A disabled 2019 Hyundai Tucson had pulled off the interstate onto the right shoulder. A 2018 Isuzu NPR HD truck, traveling westbound on Interstate 66, departed the right side of the interstate and collided with the disabled Tucson. The Tucson struck the jersey wall and was pushed approximately 400 feet along the shoulder.

Two passengers in the Tucson, Krystal Akers, 27, of Dublin, Va., and an 11-year-old female, succumbed to their injuries at an area hospital. The 51-year-old driver of the Tucson, of Dublin, Va., suffered serious injuries, as did a three-month-old infant in the vehicle. Another 55-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Isuzu truck, a 26-year-old man from Hyattsville, Md., suffered minor injuries, while a passenger, a 23-year-old man, suffered severe injuries. Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.