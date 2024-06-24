Stafford Sheriff announces 2024 National Night Out

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has announced dates for the 2024 National Night Out events.
National Night Out is an annual event offering a chance to meet your neighbors, interact with law enforcement, and learn about multiple businesses and non-profit services in the community.
The department has opened registration for neighborhoods interested in hosting a Night Out, and for those interested in exhibiting at the Stafford Marketplace event in October.
Registration for National Night Out 2024 is now open. If you are a neighborhood that would like to host a National Night Out, please use this link to register.