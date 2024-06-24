Stafford Sheriff announces 2024 National Night Out

(Photo: Stafford Sheriff’s Office) Stafford’s National Night Out 2024 Stafford’s National Night Out 2024

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has announced dates for the 2024 National Night Out events.

National Night Out is an annual event offering a chance to meet your neighbors, interact with law enforcement, and learn about multiple businesses and non-profit services in the community.

The department has opened registration for neighborhoods interested in hosting a Night Out, and for those interested in exhibiting at the Stafford Marketplace event in October.