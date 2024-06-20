Join Electrical Alliance: Electricians, apprentices, helpers needed

Earn top dollar with full benefits!

When you join the Electrical Alliance, you get to contribute to the biggest projects in the area, all while earning top dollar and employer-paid benefits. This opportunity is open to electricians with 3 to 11 years of experience.

As an Electrical Alliance worker, you get:

Salary Range $11.50-$54.00/Hour

Paid Apprenticeship

Continuing education to advance within the industry

Safer working conditions and top-tier safety training

Full Family medical care, eye care, dental care, and EAP programs

Paid time off

Employer Paid Retirement Benefits: Pensions and Annuity