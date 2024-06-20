False Promise: Dumfries Juneteenth Fireworks Not Televised by WJLA-TV

Potomac Local has learned that WJLA-TV did not preempt its regular ABC network programming on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, to show the Dumfries fireworks display for the town’s Juneteenth celebration.

A social media post encouraged residents who could not attend the event to join the TV station at 9 p.m. to watch the fireworks. The post stated, “If you can’t make it live for the fireworks tonight! Please catch the fireworks tonight on Channel 7 at 9 pm.”

The Washington, D.C. TV station later posted a video of the fireworks show to its YouTube page. The town’s fireworks display was part of a larger Juneteenth celebration from 3 to 8 p.m., culminating in fireworks at 9 p.m. The event was free and included a VIP dinner for elected officials, children’s activities, food trucks, family arts and crafts, a petting zoo, and live performances.

The false claim follows another incident in May 2024, when the town claimed it had sold out of tickets for its 250th Anniversary event at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. However, the town had only sold 12 tickets for the event, overrunning its budget by 130%.