Prince William Juneteenth Parade Moves to National Forest Park

The Greater Prince William community is gearing up for the 4th Annual Juneteenth Parade, which will be held on June 19 at Prince William Forest Park.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S., marking the 159th anniversary of Union General Gordon Granger’s announcement of the end of slavery in Texas. This year, the event will honor the contributions of the “Divine 9,” a group of historically Black fraternities and sororities that have supported Black communities for over a century.

Formerly known as the Dumfries Juneteenth Parade, the event is now organized in partnership with the National Park Service and The Virginia Black Lifestyle Magazine. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m., with free entry to the park for all attendees. Following the parade, a self-guided Family Jubilee will allow participants to explore Black Heritage sites within the park, including Pyrite Mine, Amidon Farm, Clifton Mill, and more.

The Juneteenth Program, which will follow the parade, will feature notable speakers and presentations, including Pastor William Archer as the program MC, Juneteenth haikus by Kim B. Miller, a family presentation by Mr. John Reid, and remarks from members of the Divine Nine and the Rep. Abigail Spanberger, (D-7th, Woodbridge, Stafford, Fredericksburg) Congressional District Representative. Melissa Weih of the National Park Service will discuss Black Heritage at Prince William Forest Park.

Participants are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, packed meals, and water to enjoy the Family Jubilee portion of the event. The park offers several amenities, such as water fountains, restrooms, picnic areas, and grills. Spectators are advised to arrive by 9:30 am for optimal viewing. Volunteers interested in helping with the event can contact the organizers by email at [email protected] by June 17.

The parade has been held in Dumfries in the past. This year, the town is hosting a different Juneteenth event.