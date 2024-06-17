Electrical Fire Displaces 8, Damages Multiple Homes

Four townhomes were damaged in a house fire on Saturday, June 15, 2024, near Dumfries. The call came out at 7:57 p.m. Eight people were displaced.

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Units were dispatched to the 16300 blk of Taconic Circle (Dumfries) for a report from a passerby of a townhouse on fire. Crews arrived on the scene with heavy fire on the rear side of the home spreading rapidly to the attic and adjoining residences. With the potential of the fire quickly spreading, a second alarm was requested. Quick extinguishment brought the fire under control. The townhome of origin sustained extensive damage. A total of four (4) units were damage in varying degrees. Three (3) of the townhomes were determined to be unsafe to occupy by the Building Official displacing 6 adults and 2 children. No injuries were reported.

An accidental electrical fire was contributed as the cause of the fire by the Fire Marshal’s Office (Dumfries) for a report from a passerby of a townhouse on fire. Crews arrived on the scene with heavy fire on the rear side of the home spreading rapidly to the attic and adjoining residences. With the potential of the fire quickly spreading, a second alarm was requested. Quick extinguishment brought the fire under control. The townhome of origin sustained extensive damage. A total of four (4) units were damage in varying degrees. Three (3) of the townhomes were determined to be unsafe to occupy by the Building Official displacing 6 adults and 2 children. No injuries were reported. An accidental electrical fire was contributed as the cause of the fire by the Fire Marshal’s Office