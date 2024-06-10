It’s Here! Prince William Public Libraries’ Summer Reading Program





Prince William Public Libraries’ Summer Reading Program for 2024 is here, offering an exciting adventure for readers of all ages! Starting June 10 and running through August 11, participants can dive into a world of books and earn rewards.

This year’s theme, “Adventure Begins at Your Library,” encourages everyone to explore new genres, discover fascinating stories, and develop a lifelong love for reading. The program includes a variety of activities, from story times and book clubs to creative workshops and special events.

Readers can track their progress online and earn badges and prizes for reaching their goal of 500 minutes of reading. Whether you’re a young reader or an adult book lover, the Summer Reading Program has something for everyone.

Visit your local library or the Prince William Public Libraries website to sign up and start your summer reading adventure today!