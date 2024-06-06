Prince William County Parks and Recreation will host the Fridays at 5 summer concert series starting on Friday, July 5, at 5 p.m. The event will take place at Sean T. Connaughton Plaza in Woodbridge.

The concert series will feature live music, food trucks, beer and wine for purchase, and face painting for kids. Admission and parking are free. Attendees can bring chairs or picnic blankets. Pets are not allowed, except for service dogs.

The schedule for the concert series is as follows:

July:

– July 5: Uncle Drew & The Scoundrels

– July 19: Collective

August:

– August 2: Lloyd Braun Band

– August 16: Perfekt Blend

September:

– September 6: TBA

– September 20: TBA

Concerts will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Updates will be available on Facebook and the Prince William County Parks website. Attendees can also sign up for text alerts by texting “Fridays” to 703-382-6716.