Obituary: Viviane “Brunn” Morgan (1937-2024)

Viviane Marie Louise “Brun” Morgan (Age 86)

Viviane Marie Louise “Brun” Morgan, 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, following an extended illness.

She was born on November 12, 1937, in France to the late Gaston Charles Brun & Simone Marie Rose Hebert. Viviane was married to the late George Edward Morgan. They resided in Marumsco Woods and Lake Caroline. They were members of the local DAV as well as members of Saint Mary’s of the Annunciation in Lady Smith, VA.

Viviane is survived by nieces and nephews who currently reside in France. Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.blevinscares.com.

Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Morgan family.

Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services

417 Lee St, Bristol, Vermont, 24201