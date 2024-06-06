Manassas Residents Divided on Shopping Center Purchase Plan

Manassas is considering purchasing the Manassas Shopping Center on Mathis Avenue for $16 million. The city aims to become the landlord of the 21 commercial tenants currently occupying the 14-acre property. This move is part of a broader plan to bolster local economic development.

In a recent poll, the community expressed mixed opinions on the proposed purchase. A total of 138 residents participated in the survey.

The results showed that 43 respondents, or 31.16%, support the purchase and believe it will positively impact local economic development. They see potential benefits in the city’s involvement with the shopping center.

However, a larger portion of the respondents, 75 individuals or 54.35%, do not support the purchase. These residents believe it is not a good use of city funds. They have concerns about the financial implications and effectiveness of the plan.

Meanwhile, 20 respondents, accounting for 14.49%, are unsure about the purchase. They indicated a need for more information about the potential impacts and benefits before forming an opinion.

The city’s decision to move forward with the purchase will likely take these diverse perspectives into account as it continues to engage with the community on this economic development initiative.