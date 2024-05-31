Manassas is planning to purchase the Manassas Shopping Center on Mathis Avenue for $16 million to bolster local economic development. The city aims to become the landlord of the 21 commercial tenants currently occupying the 14-acre property. Do you support this purchase and the city’s plan for economic development?
Do you support the plan to purchase Manassas Shopping Center?
By Uriah Kiser
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I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!