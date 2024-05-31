Published May 31, 2024 at 12:03PM | Updated August 14, 2024 at 7:41AM

Do you support the plan to purchase Manassas Shopping Center?

Manassas is planning to purchase the Manassas Shopping Center on Mathis Avenue for $16 million to bolster local economic development. The city aims to become the landlord of the 21 commercial tenants currently occupying the 14-acre property. Do you support this purchase and the city’s plan for economic development?