Celebrate the Longest Day of Play in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Events invites residents to celebrate the Longest Day of Play on June 20, offering various free or discounted recreational activities. Organized by the Virginia Recreation & Park Society, this event promotes the importance of play for all ages and abilities, featuring activities such as free fishing, sunrise yoga, and a cookout.

More from Fredericksburg Department of Parks, Recreation:

The City of Fredericksburg Department of Parks, Recreation and Events (FPRE) invites all City of Fredericksburg residents to celebrate the Longest Day of Play on Thursday, June 20, and discover all that’s offered right here within our community. Organized by the Virginia Recreation & Park Society (VRPS), Play All Day VA, aims to promote the importance of PLAY for all ages, abilities and interests through local parks and free or discounted recreational programming.

Celebrated on the summer solstice (the longest day of the year), Play All Day VA is an opportunity for everyone to get out and discover all that FPRE offers throughout the community. To celebrate, FPRE encourages everyone to come explore new parks or try a new activity. Some scheduled activities include:

• Free fishing, boat launches, and extended hours at Motts Run Reservoir • Sunrise yoga at Riverfront Park

• Preschool Adventure Play at Snowden Park

• Mini Market at Hurkamp Park

• Play All Day Cook Out at Snowden Park

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/410804921977313.

Community members also can participate by doing the following:

• Take a selfie in one of our parks and tag us on social media. Use #PlayAllDayVA and #FredParksRec

• Enjoy a family picnic at Alum Spring, Riverfront Park, Old Mill Park, or Memorial Park • Take a walk along the Heritage Trail and enjoy our StoryWalk®

Parks and recreation departments statewide offer year-round opportunities for families and individuals to explore, play, and engage in activities that promote health and wellness.

“Living close to parks and other recreation facilities is consistently related to higher physical activity levels and park usage for other health benefits for both adults and youth” (NRPA.org).

For more information on Play All Day and other Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events programs, visit FXBGParks.com or call the Dorothy Hart Community Center at (540) 372-1086.