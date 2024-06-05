17-year-old arrested after boy, 15, shot and killed in Triangle

A 17-year-old male from Triangle has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on June 3 in Triangle, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old and injuries to three others. The incident, believed to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute, continues to be investigated by detectives.

From Prince William police:

Murder Investigation *ARREST – Detectives have identified and arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the fatal shooting that was reported to have occurred in the 3700 block of Masthead Trl. in Triangle (22172) on the evening of June 3. During the investigation, detectives determined the accused fired towards a group of five males, including the four victims and a fifth man who was uninjured. Further investigation revealed the parties were known to one another and the incident is believed to have stemmed from a previous altercation and ongoing dispute between the parties. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, was arrested. The investigation continues as detectives seek to identify any other parties possibly involved in the fatal shooting.

Arrested on June 4:

A 17-year-old male juvenile of Triangle

Charged with 1 count of murder, 3 counts of aggravated malicious wounding, 1 count of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, and 1 count of using a firearm in commission of a felony Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center

Identified:

The deceased was identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile of Triangle

The surviving victims were identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, an 18-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man all of Triangle