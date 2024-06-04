15-year-old shot and killed, three others wounded

On June 3 at 10:30 p.m, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Masthead Trail. in Triangle, where a 15-year-old male juvenile was shot and later died from his injuries, and three other males, aged 16, 18, and 20, were wounded but are expected to survive. The incident, which does not appear to be random, is under active investigation by detectives.

Homicide Investigation – On June 3 at 10:30PM, officers responded to the 3700 block of Masthead Trl. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a shooting. The preliminary investigation revealed a group of males were in a grass area to the rear of the homes in the above area, when multiple shots were fired. The parties dispersed as officers arrived on scene. Officers from Prince William County and the Town of Dumfries initially located and provided first aid to two of the victims found suffering from gunshot wounds. Fire and rescue personnel transported both victims to an area hospital where one of the victims, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, later died from his injuries. The other victim, an adult male, is expected to survive. While checking the area, a second juvenile male, was located nearby suffering from a graze wound and was treated at the hospital. During the incident, additional information was received of a fourth victim, another adult male, who had been driven to an area hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The two adult victims, and the second juvenile victim are expected to survive. No property damage has been reported. At this time, this incident does not appear to be random. Detectives are actively investigating leads as the investigation continues. Virginia law prohibits law enforcement from disclosing the decedent’s identity due to their age. More information will be released when available.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile of Triangle

The surviving victims were identified as a 16-year-old male juvenile, an 18-year-old man, and a 20-year-old man all of Triangle