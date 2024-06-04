Maplewood Park Peeper: Charges filed after teen says man spied on her

On June 2, officers responded to a peeping incident at Maplewood Park Apartments near Manassas, where a teen observed Alfredo Cerroblanco, 57, peering through her bedroom window, police said. The victim alerted a family member who prevented Cerroblanco from fleeing until police arrived and arrested him for peeping into a residential dwelling.

Peeping Investigation – On June 2 at 9:50PM, officers responded to the Maplewood Park Apartments located in the 8100 block of Peakwood Ct. in Manassas (20111) to investigate a peeping incident. The investigation revealed the victim, a female juvenile, observed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, peering through a bedroom window while she was inside the room. The victim immediately notified a family member who prevented the accused from leaving the area until police arrived and detained the accused without incident. No entry was made into the residence. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Alfredo CERROBLANCO, was arrested.

Arrested on June 2:

Alfredo CERROBLANCO, 57, of 191 Manassas Dr. in Manassas Park

Charged with peeping into a residential dwelling

Court Date: Pending | Bond: