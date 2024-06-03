Truck meets tree in DUI crash

A 38-year-old man from Quantico survived a severe car accident after police said he drove drunk and crashed into a tree on Joshua Road late Saturday night. The driver, who admitted to consuming approximately four beers, was charged with driving under the influence and refusal and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

A 38-year-old Quantico man is lucky to be alive after driving drunk late Saturday night.

On June 1st at approximately 10:43 p.m. Deputy T.G. Croson responded to Joshua Road for an auto accident. It was advised a white F-150 was off the roadway. The truck had hit a tree with such force that the tree it struck snapped in half and was laying across the road.

The driver had glassy, bloodshot eyes and the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. He would admit to consuming approximately four beers prior to driving. The driver further advised he believed he was traveling the speed limit when the accident occurred.

The driver [Samuel Windisch] sustained minor injuries and did not need to be transported to the hospital. Instead he was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was charged with driving under the influence and refusal. He was held until sober.