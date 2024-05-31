Attempted murder suspect caught in North Stafford

Da’John Lancaster, a wanted man, was taken into custody after a manhunt in North Stafford and charged with multiple offenses, including attempted aggravated murder and malicious wounding. Lancaster, already wanted for felony intimidation and a weapons offense, was apprehended on May 30 following a high-risk traffic stop.

More from the Stafford sheriff’s office:

A wanted Newport News man is in custody for several serious offenses after he was spotted in North Stafford yesterday.

On May 4 at 4:32 a.m. deputies responded for a suspicious person looking into vehicles on Providence Street in Arbor Grove Apartments. While checking the wooded area beside the 1000 block of Providence Street, deputies heard a person running through the foliage. Shortly after the command of “Sheriff’s Office, stop!” the suspect fired two rounds from a gun.

A perimeter was established, K-9 conducted a track and the drone team watched from the air. Unfortunately, an all morning manhunt failed to locate the suspect. There were no reported injuries from the gunfire.

Detective K.W. McBride was assigned the investigation and developed Da’John Lancaster, 25, as a suspect. Lancaster was already wanted for felony intimidation in Lynchburg and a failure to appear for a weapons offense in Hampton.

On May 30 at 12:15 p.m. deputies observed Lancaster in a blue Hyundai Sonata traveling southbound on Richmond Highway. A high-risk stop was conducted near the intersection with Garrisonville Road and Lancaster was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Lancaster has been charged in Stafford County with attempted aggravated murder and attempted aggravated malicious wounding. He was also served on his outstanding warrants. Lancaster was ordered held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Excellent teamwork by deputies and detectives to get this dangerous suspect off the street.

This is an ongoing investigation.