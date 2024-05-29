Woman faces public intoxication charge after mistakenly walking into someone’s home

On May 27, Deputy R.J. Kemp responded to a disturbance on Munsons Hill Court, where an intoxicated woman mistakenly entered a stranger’s home with her child. The woman, who believed she was on Lakeview Court, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, child neglect, unlawful entry, and obstruction of justice. A sober guardian was called to take care of the child.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

Munsons Hill Court, 5/27, 5:27 p.m. Deputy R.J. Kemp responded to a disturbance. The victim advised an unknown female and child entered his house as he was cooking. He further advised the female appeared intoxicated. Deputy Kemp located the child and suspect, who was in fact intoxicated. The suspect advised she and her child walked miles to Lakeview Court, where she thought she currently was. She was taken into custody while a responsible and sober guardian responded to take care of the child. At the magistrate’s office, the suspect would continuously cause disturbances. [Debrah Davis, 31, of Stafford] was charged with public intoxication, child neglect, unlawful entry, and obstruction of justice. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail pending her ability to participate in a bond hearing.