Sheriff’s deputies make sweet arrest inside cookie store

A Spotsylvania County man was arrested after breaking into Crumbl Cookies in Stafford County on May 24. Damonte Fauntroy, 25, who had previously worked at the business, was charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of a controlled substance after being caught on security cameras and surrendering to deputies.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

A Spotsylvania County man should have known batter than to break into a Stafford County business.

On May 24th at 11:16 p.m. deputies responded to the Crumbl Cookies in Stafford Market Place for a breaking and entering. Management reported they were able to see a suspect inside the closed building through a security camera feed.

Deputies made entry to the business and determined the suspect had locked himself in the bathroom. Making perhaps the wisest choice of the night, the suspect elected to exit the restroom and surrender rather than have K-9 Titan come in to make the arrest. We all know K-9 Titan is one tough cookie!

The suspect was identified as Damonte , 25. The investigation revealed Fauntroy had been employed at the business for a short time last year. Deputy J.A. Albright determined Fauntroy had broken into the premises on seven previous occasions this month to take the “dough.”

A search incident to arrest revealed suspected controlled substances in Fauntroy’s pants, though he insisted they were not his pants. That excuse is sure to crumble.

Fauntroy was charged with eight counts of breaking and entering, eight counts of petit larceny, two counts of wearing a mask in public and possession of a controlled substance. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

And that’s how the cookie Crumbls.