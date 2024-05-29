Lorton man faces charges after teen found in car

A Lorton man faces charges after police said he was found in a parked car with a 16-year-old girl boy at Fairmont Park, a small community park with four ballfields and a parking lot, near Manassas.

From Prince William police:

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – On May 28 at 2:34AM, officers observed an occupied suspicious vehicle located at 9801 Fairmont Ave. in Manassas (20109)

trespassing in the parking lot of Fairmont Park. The investigation revealed the two occupants, a 16-year-old male juvenile, and an adult male, identified as the accused, recently met on a social media app, and agreed to meet in the above location where they were found in a state of undress. The accused was detained without incident. The juvenile was turned over to family members. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Calvin Jerrod MCILWAIN, was charged.

Charged on May 28: [No Photo Available]

Calvin Jerrod MCILWAIN, 36, of 9316 Quadrangle St. in Lorton. Charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and trespassing. Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a Court Summons