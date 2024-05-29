Home invasion suspect arrested

Jerrod Nahsir Jordan, 22, was arrested on May 28 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland for his involvement in a home invasion on May 15 at Acadia Run Apartments near Manassas. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated malicious wounding, abduction, and burglary, and will be extradited to Prince William County as the investigation continues to identify additional suspects.

From Prince William police:

On May 28, the suspect, who detectives had previously identified and obtained arrest warrants for his involvement in the home invasion that was reported to have occurred at the Acadia Run Apartments located in the 8400 block of Rosebay Ln. in Manassas (20109) on May 15, was arrested. The suspect, identified as Jerrod Nahsir JORDAN, was located, and taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland where he will remain until extradited to Prince William County. The investigation continues as detectives seek to identify anyone else involved in the incident.

Arrested on May 28: [No Photo Available]

Jerrod Nahsir JORDAN, 22, of 11980 Little Patuxent Rd. in Columbia, MD

Charged with 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 1 count of abduction, 1 count of burglary, 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, 3 counts of grand larceny, and 1 count of conspiracy to commit felony

Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated

Burglary While Armed [Previously Released] – On May 15 at 12:49PM, officers responded to the Acadia Run Apartments located in the 8400 block of Rosebay Ln. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a home invasion. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was outside of his apartment when two armed men forced him back into the residence. The suspects then physically assaulted the victim and took several items from the apartment. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The incident does not appear to be random.