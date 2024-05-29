Girl, 12, phoned in mall bomb threat

On May 28, detectives concluded the investigation into the May 22 bomb threat at Manassas Mall, identifying the culprit as a 12-year-old girl and determining the threat was not credible. The case will be handled through the juvenile diversion process after consultation with Juvenile Court Services.

From Prince William police:

Bomb Threat Investigation *UPDATE – On May 28, detectives concluded the investigation into the bomb threat reported to have occurred at the Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) on May 22. While investigating the incident, detectives identified the individual who posted the threat as a 12-

year-old girl, and determined the threat was not credible. After consultation with Juvenile Court Services, the case resulted in an informal action and will be handled through the juvenile diversion process.

Bomb Threat Investigation [Previously Released] – On May 22 at 8:52AM, officers responded to the Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Rd. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a bomb threat. The investigation revealed an individual posted a threat of potential violence towards the mall on Instagram. The mall was evacuated as a precaution while officers searched the grounds. No devices were located, and officers determined there was no active threat to the mall.