Stabbing and Assault Incidents Under Investigation in Manassas and Woodbridge

On May 24, at 6:11 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 8500 block of Charnwood Court near Manassas to investigate a stabbing.

The investigation revealed that a 22-year-old man and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The acquaintance, identified as Danaisa Xiane Matthews, allegedly stabbed the victim in the leg before leaving the house. The victim was treated at an area hospital, where police were contacted. Officers obtained arrest warrants for Matthews, described as a 23-year-old black woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and 160 pounds. Attempts to locate Matthews have been unsuccessful.

On May 25, at 2:52 a.m., officers responded to the 14400 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge to investigate an assault that occurred earlier that morning. The investigation revealed that a 28-year-old man was walking around 1 a.m. when two unknown men approached him. Without provocation, one of the men produced a wooden baseball bat and struck the victim multiple times, causing him to lose consciousness temporarily. When the victim woke, the suspects were gone. He went to a nearby business, where police were contacted. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects were described as black males, one wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants, and the other wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

On May 24, at 11:59 p.m., officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments in the 1300 block of East Longview Drive in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed that a group of individuals, including the victim, a 53-year-old man, were on the back porch when an unknown man and woman approached them. During the encounter, the unknown man brandished a knife and slashed the victim before he and the woman ran out of the area. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for the suspects, who were not located. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with black hair and wearing white-colored clothing.

Authorities are continuing their investigations into these incidents. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police.