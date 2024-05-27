Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound and Southbound: Bridge Washing: Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure starting at 9 p.m., followed by double lane closures starting at 10 p.m. for bridge washing at the following locations:

Between Exit 118 (Thornburg) and Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) at mile marker 119 bridge over the Po River and mile marker 121 bridge over the Ni River.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) bridge over Route 1 overpass.

Between Exit 130 (Route 3) and Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) at mile marker 132 bridge over the Rappahannock River.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) bridges over Route 630.

Between Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) and Exit 148 (Quantico) at mile marker 145 bridge over Aquia Creek.

Exit 104 (Carmel Church): Saturday – Sunday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Static lane closures at mile markers 104-103 for bridge inspection at CSX railroad crossing.

I-95 Northbound: Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. on I-95 northbound at mile markers 133-135 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico): Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. on I-95 northbound at mile markers 146-148 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. on I-95 northbound at mile markers 148-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work. Double lane closure is permitted until 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure continues from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday – Thursday.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 139-137 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. for paving and other construction activities for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 136-134. Double lane closure is permitted until 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure continues from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday – Thursday.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg): Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Milling and paving. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-120. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Bridge work. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-126. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Construction of a new overpass of I-95 at Route 17 (Mills Drive).

Spotsylvania County: Route 1 Northbound at Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road): Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Single lane closure for Route 606 widening project. The northbound right turn lane to eastbound Mudd Tavern Road will be closed.

Route 3 (Plank Road) at Route 621 (Orange Plank Road): Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure for intersection reconstruction project.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) Eastbound and Westbound: Tuesday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Single lane closures between Hood Drive and I-95 for Route 208 and Hood Drive project.

Route 601 (Lewiston Road): Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging. Installation of high-friction surface treatment and pavement marking work near Mica Mine Road.

Route 601 (Arrit Road): Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging. Installation of high-friction surface treatment and pavement marking work near Greenes Corner Road.

Route 638 (Landsdowne Road): Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closure with flagging for guardrail work near Teton Drive.

Route 646 (Stanfield Road): Tuesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging. Installation of high-friction surface treatment and pavement marking work near White Angel Lane and Long Acres Lane.

Route 674 (Chancellor Road): Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Paving. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road.

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound: A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

Route 3 and Orange Plank Road: Construction started Wednesday, May 8 to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Rd. to a new traffic pattern to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce conflict points. Project completion in summer 2024.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Overpass Replacement and Widening: Construction started in Dec. 2020 to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 with a four-lane bridge. Route 17 is being widened to four lanes until just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. A shared-use path, sidewalk, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be added as part of the project. Project completion was scheduled for late Feb. 2024. The project is now anticipated to be completed in summer 2024.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive: Hood Drive is reduced to a single lane between Route 1 and Route 208 (Courthouse Road), carrying only northbound traffic. Southbound traffic should follow the posted detour along Courthouse Road and Route 1 southbound. New right and left turn lanes are under construction at an entrance to a future Veterans Health Administration clinic. Additional turn lanes will be built on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road. A raised median on Hood Drive will separate northbound and southbound traffic between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive. Additional sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed at the intersection. Project completion in June 2024.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening: Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, will be built parallel to Mudd Tavern Road, and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Stafford County: Augustine North Subdivision: Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Milling and paving on various routes throughout Augustine North subdivision between Courthouse Road and Mountain View Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Berea Church Road: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging between Truslow Road and Warrenton Road for utility work for the Berea Church Road construction project.

Route 635 (Decatur Road): Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Decatur Road for cape seal surface treatment between Indian View Road and Norman Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Tuesday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Alternating lane closures for shoulder widening project between Norman Road and the back gate of Aquia Harbor. Flaggers and pilot truck will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 658 (Brent Point Road): Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating mobile lane closures with flagging for pavement markings work between Route 633 (Arkendale Road) and end-of-state maintenance.

Route 649 (Richland Road): Tuesday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating mobile lane closures with flagging on Richland Road for pavement markings work between Route 17 and Hartwood Road.

—Virginia Department of Transportation