Stafford deputies nab Maryland homicide suspect at his home

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, Stafford County deputies assisted Maryland homicide detectives in taking 22-year-old Raheem Adams into custody. Adams was wanted for first and second-degree murder in Prince George’s County, Maryland. He is being held without bond.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged Adams in connection with a fatal shooting at a car meet early Sunday morning, May 29, 2024. The victim was 26-year-old John Phipps of Waldorf. Community information was given to investigators, and Prince George’s County crime solvers played a role in the investigation.

On May 19, 2024, at approximately 1:45 am, officers responded to a shopping center parking lot in the 6400 block of Marlboro Pike in Distirct Heights, Maryland. The victim was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased shortly after. A second man was also shot, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Fugitive Unit located Adams’ whereabouts. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody at his home.

Adams is charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree attempted murder, and related charges. He is in custody in Virginia pending extradition to Prince George’s County.