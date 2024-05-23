Gainesville area shooting victim pronounced dead on the scene

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in a vehicle on Cadet Court near Gainesville early on Thursday, May 23. Detectives believe the incident is not random and seek information from the public to aid the investigation. We’re working to get more information from the police.
What we know now from Prince William police:
Homicide Investigation – On May 23 at 2:42AM, officers responded to the 12000 block of Cadet Ct in Manassas (20109) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed two adult men were sleeping inside a vehicle parked in the above area when one of the men was shot. The injured man was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man was not injured. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who has information to aid in the investigation. Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random. The identity of the deceased will be disclosed pending notification of a next-of-kin. More information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation continues.