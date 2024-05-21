Woodbridge Home Invasion Suspect Captured in Maryland

Prince Jakim Isaiah Maldonado, 24, was arrested on May 20 by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Maryland after a reported home invasion that occurred on May 11 in Woodbridge. Maldonado faces multiple charges, including strangulation, armed burglary, abduction, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Burglary While Armed | Strangulation *ARREST – On May 20, the suspect, identified as Prince Jakim Isaiah MALDONADO, who was sought in connection to the home invasion that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 13500 block of Castlebridge Ln. in Woodbridge (22193) on May 11, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Maryland where he will remain until extradited to Prince William County.

Arrested on May 20: [No Photo Available]

Prince Jakim Isaiah MALDONADO, 24, of 4402 Ashgrove Dr. in Dumfries Charged with 1 count of strangulation, 1 count of burglary while armed, 1 count of preventing the summoning of law enforcement, 1 count of abduction, 1 count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 1 count of felony destruction of property, 1 count of brandishing a firearm, 1 count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and 2 counts of assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Status: Incarcerated

Burglary While Armed | Strangulation [Previously Released] – On May 11 at 2:27PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13500 block of Castlebridge Ln. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 20-year-old woman, observed an

acquaintance, identified as the accused, in her backyard. When the victim attempted to reenter the residence, the accused followed and forced his way into the home. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim and wrapped his arm around her neck before forcing her into another room where he struck her multiple times and brandished a firearm. At one point, the victim began to call emergency services before the accused grabbed and broke the phone. Another family member was able to contact the police. Prior to police arriving at the home, the accused left the area. The victim reported minor injuries. Further investigation revealed the accused refused to return the victim’s vehicle and the following day it was recovered and returned to the victim. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Prince Jakim Isaiah MALDONADO.