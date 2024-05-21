Wanted man nabbed after BB gun brandished near high school

On May 20, 2024, the Manassas City Police Department conducted Operation Old Town Slow Down in response to numerous pedestrian complaints. This operation resulted in multiple traffic violations and the arrest of one wanted subject. Later that day, officers responded to a report of a man brandishing a BB gun near Osbourn High School. They arrested the man and found he was lurking in Virginia while wanted by Maryland authorities. Police did not tell us his age.

Old Town Manassas Traffic Enforcement

On May 20, 2024, the Manassas City Police Department conducted Operation Old Town Slow Down. This initiative was done as the result of numerous pedestrian resident complaints for traffic violations. The Department will continue to conduct focused traffic enforcement around the City in addition to our regular traffic patrols. The results of this initiative were: 1 Wanted Subject Arrest, 5 Speeding, 1 Holding Phone while Driving, 1 Stop Sign, 1 Improper Exhaust, 1 No Valid VA Driver’s License, 4 Window Tint, 4 Vehicle Registration Violations, 2 No Valid Inspection, 2 Equipment Violations, 1 Miscellaneous License Violation, and 1 Seatbelt.

Subject with a BB Gun

On May 20, 2024, at approximately 5:39 p.m., the Manassas City Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Merrimack Drive for a caller reporting a male subject outside waving around a rifle in the neighborhood. Officers located the subject inside a residence and he was challenged to come outside, the subject complied and was detained. The firearm which was a replica BB gun was located inside the residence. He was also wanted out of Maryland on a warrant.

Arrested: John Purnell

Held without Bond at the Prince William Detention Center

Charged: Brandishing

Out-of-state warrant