Prince William Prince William County’s Communal Approach to Public Safety: Officials Update on Safe and Secure Communities Initiative By Caitlyn Meisner Published May 21, 2024 at 4:25PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Amy Ashworth #Courts #Fire and Rescue #Locals Only #Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department #Prince William Police