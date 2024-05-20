Travel hot spots in the Fredericksburg District

I-95 Northbound: Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 117 for bridge washing at Matta River.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 119 for bridge washing at Po River.

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 121 for bridge washing at Ni River.

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge work. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-126. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Construction of a new overpass of I-95 at Route 17 (Mills Drive).

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 126 for bridge washing of Route 1 overpass.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure in the local and through lanes of the Rappahannock River bridges and the Route 17 overpasses. Bridge washing.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) to Exit 148 (Quantico): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. Bridge joint repairs at mile marker 145 over Aquia Creek.

I-95 Southbound: Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville): Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. Bridge joint repairs at mile marker 145 over Aquia Creek.

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure between mile markers 148-146 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway): Monday – Thursday, 4 a.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure at mile markers 139-137 for slope repair as part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton): Monday, midnight – 10 a.m. Single lane closure on I-95 southbound at mile markers 136-134 for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension work.

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m.Single lane closure at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closure at 10 p.m. for paving and other construction activities for the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension at mile markers 136-134. Double lane closure is permitted until 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure continues from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 130 (Route 3): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure in the local and through lanes of the Route 17 overpasses and Rappahannock River bridges. Bridge washing.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 126 for bridge washing of Route 1 overpass.

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure starting at 9 p.m. followed by double lane closures at 10 p.m. between mile markers 125-120. Milling and paving.

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 121 for bridge washing at Ni River.

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 119 for bridge washing at Po River.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 110 (Ladysmith): Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 117 for bridge washing at Matta River.

Spotsylvania County: Route 1 Northbound at Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road): Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – noon. Single lane closure for Route 606 widening project. The northbound right turn lane to eastbound Mudd Tavern Road will be closed.

Route 3 (Plank Road) at Route 621 (Orange Plank Road): Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday, 7 a.m. – noon. Single lane closure for intersection reconstruction project.

Route 601 (Lewiston Road): Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging. Installation of high-friction surface treatment and pavement marking work near Mica Mine Road.

Route 601 (Arrit Road): Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging. Installation of high-friction surface treatment and pavement marking work near Greenes Corner Road.

Route 646 (Stanfield Road): Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Alternating lane closures with flagging. Installation of high-friction surface treatment and pavement marking work near White Angel Lane and Long Acres Lane.

Route 649 (Seays Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pavement markings. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Post Oak Road and Robert E. Lee Drive.

Route 674 (Chancellor Road): Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Milling and paving. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road.

Route 711 (Southpoint Parkway): Tuesday – Friday, 3 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Single lane closure between Route 1 and Pacific Drive. Bridge work as part of Southpoint Parkway widening and improvements.

Route 721 (Grand Brooks Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating lane closures for cape seal surface treatment between Lawyers Road and Stubbs Bridge Road. One-way, alternating traffic directed by a flagging crew and pilot truck.

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound: A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Additional right turn lane added to Southpoint Parkway to Route 1 southbound. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

Route 3 and Orange Plank Road: Construction started Wednesday, May 8 to modify the intersection of Route 3 and Orange Plank Rd. to a new traffic pattern to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce conflict points. Project completion in summer 2024.

Route 17 (Mills Drive) Overpass Replacement and Widening: Construction started in Dec. 2020 to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 with a four-lane bridge. Route 17 is being widened to four lanes until just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. A shared-use path, sidewalk, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be added as part of the project. Project completion was scheduled for late Feb. 2024. The project is now anticipated to be completed in summer 2024.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road) and Hood Drive: Hood Drive is reduced to a single lane between Route 1 and Route 208 (Courthouse Road), carrying only northbound traffic. Southbound traffic should follow the posted detour along Courthouse Road and Route 1 southbound. New right and left turn lanes are under construction at an entrance to a future Veterans Health Administration clinic. Additional turn lanes will be built on northbound Hood Drive approaching Courthouse Road. A raised median on Hood Drive will separate northbound and southbound traffic between Courthouse Road and McGowan Drive. Additional sidewalks, crosswalks, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be installed at the intersection. Project completion in June 2024.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening: Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, will be built parallel to Mudd Tavern Road, and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Stafford County: Augustine North Subdivision: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Milling and paving on various routes throughout Augustine North subdivision between Courthouse Road and Mountain View Road. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 635 (Decatur Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Decatur Road for cape seal surface treatment between Indian View Road and Norman Road. Flaggers and pilot truck will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 658 (Brent Point Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Brent Point Road for cape seal surface treatment between Arkendale Road to end of the state maintenance. Flaggers and pilot truck will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 649 (Richland Road): Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Alternating one-way traffic on Richland Road for cape seal surface treatment between Route 17 and Hartwood Road. Flaggers and pilot truck will direct traffic through the work zone.

—Virginia Department of Transportation