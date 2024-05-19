Our Focus Hasn’t Changed

This past week, we broke a big story and garnered international attention for our reporting.

Kelly Sienkowski’s story about the security breach at Quantico Marine Corps Base—home to the Marine Corps War College, The Basic School that makes Marine Corps Officers, the FBI Academy, where all employees receive onboarding and training, and many other high-value assets—happened because she was curious about what happened in our community.

She heard rumors, she investigated, she pressed officials for more information about why it was covered up, and she connected the dots between the attack at Quantico, other U.S. military bases, and the White House.

Many national and international news organizations have taken an interest in us and cited our work. The DoD invited us to participate in a working group at Fort Belvoir to discuss our story and what we learned. We politely declined, as we’ve already reported everything we know.

While all of this newly-acquired attention is nice, our sole interest continues to be reporting the local news for you and your family, the people who live in our communities of Fredericksburg, Manassas, and Woodbridge.

We remained focused on bringing you information about the latest restaurants, school news, adoptable pets, the landfill’s summer hours, and countless other local tidbits you won’t find anywhere else. If you value this type of information, please become a member and support our work.

If you’re a business owner or nonprofit trying to build your brand, we’ve never had more readers than we do now. Consider becoming one of a limited number of our regular newsletter sponsors and get in front of nearly 4,000 people each weekday.

Thank you.